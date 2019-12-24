Federal money to boost Belchertown industrial park, brewery

BOSTON (State House News Service) – The federal government is putting $550,000 into infrastructure improvements that will support the development of a new 17-acre industrial park featuring a brewery and more in Belchertown.

The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday that its Economic Development Administration is awarding the grant to the Massachusetts Development Finance Authority with the promise of a state match.

The industrial park is projected to attract $19.5 million in private investment and create 262 jobs. The site was chosen because of its proximity to an opportunity zone — where new federal tax incentives can be used to spark investment in rural and low-income communities — as designated under the 2017 federal tax law. “From day one, President Trump has been committed to improving American infrastructure and job availability,” U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development John Fleming said. “The new Belchertown industrial site will help diversify the region’s economy by attracting new businesses. The project’s location near an Opportunity Zone will further drive private investment into the region.”

The improvements include the construction and installation of an electrical feed, replacement of existing water mains, and construction of an industrial cul-de-sac and storm water management system. The Commerce Department said the improvements “will support the construction of a new industrial brewery” and will attract other businesses to Belchertown.