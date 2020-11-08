Ferry Street in Easthampton to reopen Monday with new traffic pattern

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ferry Street will reopen to traffic on Monday and with a brand new look.

A roundabout has been installed to connect Ferry Street to Pleasant Street and Lovefield Street. Street parking has also been created on the street along Lower Mill Pond.

Contractors also installed thermoplastic line striping, thermoplastic crosswalk markings, and rectangular rapid flashing beacons to improve road markings.

Construction on Ferry Street was part of the city’s $3.9 million dollar infrastructure project. Landscaping, signs, lightning, and electric vehicle charging station are still to come to the area, which will be worked on through Spring 2021.

Drivers are asked to take it slow on the road as people learn the new traffic patterns.

The Ferry Street mill, which has been empty for years, is also in the works to be turned into 152 housing units, including 60 low-income rent-controlled apartments.