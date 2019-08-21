Festival in Northampton pays tribute to Woodstock music festival

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Northampton gathered Tuesday for a night of good music for a good cause.

Each year the Northampton Arts Council and Parent-Teacher Organizations of the school system hold an end of summer music festival to benefit city art programs.

This year’s theme, “Lookstock,” was a tribute to the music that was played at Woodstock many years ago.

The event brought together people of all ages from western Massachusetts. Tom Davies from Amherst told 22News that the festival is a good family get-together.

“I like biking here from Amherst, celebrating the end of the summer this way and getting the family together to have some fun and play some music,” said Davies.

More than 15 musical acts performed at Tuesday night’s event.