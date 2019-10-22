Fewer deadly accidents reported on U.S. roadways in 2018

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year in a row, the country has seen a decline in deadly accidents on roads.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released highway crash fatality data for 2018, and it shows a 2.4 percent drop in overall deadly accidents.

The report shows that highway deaths decreased in 2018 with 913 fewer deaths than the previous year. The data finds that drunk-driving related deaths declined by nearly 4 percent in 2018.

Some believe ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft are helping cut down the number of accidents. One man said he likes the idea of those apps, but you still have to be careful who you’re getting into a car with.

“Getting a ride by an Uber if you were intoxicated I think is okay, but it depends on who the Uber driver is,” Daniel Mihalak said.

The Federal Highway Administration is working to reduce the number of deaths with its Bicycle and Pedestrian Program which promotes safe and convenient walking and biking for people of all ages.

The U.S. Department of Transportation expects 2019 to finish with fewer deaths on the roads than 2018.