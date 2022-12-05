AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction for fiber optic internet in Amherst is being installed by GoNetspeed.

Approximately 3,200 residential and businesses will be equipped with GoNetspeed’s fiber optic network at first, which is scheduled to begin this winter. GoNetspeed is funding $2.1 million to provide access to high-speed fiber optic internet service. Internet speeds range from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps for residents and will be able to customize speeds beyond Gigabit capability for businesses.

Residents can apply for service or provide contact information for the latest updates in Amherst at gonetspeed.com.

“We’ve been busy constructing these networks to bring gigabit fiber Internet to more communities than ever before,” GoNetspeed CEO Richard Clark commented. “Two things you can be sure of when you sign up for GoNetspeed service are that you will consistently have access to the speeds you pay for and that you will always be treated like a valued customer!”