NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, people had the chance to take part in a health and wellness clinic at the Northampton Senior Center, but it wasn’t just about offering a check of basic vital signs.

The organizers are encouraging people to think about what they have in place if they experience a medical emergency. This was through a collaboration between the Northampton Senior Center and the Fire Department. Seniors could get their blood pressure checked as well as their heart rate but they also talked about what’s called a “file of life.”

A file of life is a document that can let a paramedic know if you have allergies to medication or whether or not you want certain life-saving measures taken. Both can be key if you are unable to speak during a medical emergency.

“It’s an important way to share resources with older adults within the city and also important to partner with the fire department. We’re working together in collaboration at this wellness clinic as upcoming ones to make sure older adults in the city have the information that they need.” Kim Park, Director of Northampton Senior Center

Seniors were also given guidance on identifying trip hazards in their homes and keeping their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors up to date. All measures can help keep people safe.