NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With Thanksgiving Thursday, these past few days have been busy for community kitchen’s across the Pioneer Valley. With that in mind, the owners of Filos Greek Taverna in Northampton are donating over 50 turkeys to create the traditional holiday feast at MANNA Community Kitchen in Northampton, which are ready to be prepped and cooked Thursday.

This is the second year that Filos has worked with MANNA to provide Thanksgiving meals, and they plan to continue. With many in the community not able to provide a turkey or Thanksgiving dinner for themselves, Filos believes this to be essential as a Northampton business owner for decades.

“Giving is part of who we are. We’ve been members of the community for 40-plus years now in the restaurant business and no matter what’s going on you should always remember where you came from,” said Konstantine Sierros, Owner of Filos Greek Taverna

Sierros told 22News that he donates food in memory of his parents Nikolas and Dimitra who instilled the importance of giving.

MANNA’s Community Kitchen serves over 1,500 meals per week between St. John’s kitchen and Edwards Church.