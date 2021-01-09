Final day for tree disposal in Northampton

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the second and final day for Northampton residents to dispose of their Christmas trees.

There was no shortage of work for the wood chipper at Smith vocational high school on Saturday.

Families that didn’t bring their trees in for disposal sooner took advantage of the service. Many, like Florence resident Carol Wrodlesai, were anxious to hold onto their Christmas trees for as long as possible.

“You know there’s always a little bit of a lag. I love my tree, it sits there and I love it. But then I know last minute, got to do it, and literally I put in the word site five minutes ago, I got to get to my car,” Wrodlesai said.



Wrodlesai and a number of others got in just under the wire, as many closed out the holiday season.