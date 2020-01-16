Finance committee to discuss increased property taxes in Easthampton

Breaking News
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Easthampton residents noticed an increase in their property taxes — and now some are wondering why.

Property taxes in the city have increased by more than 14 percent. This means an average single-family home assessed at $265,184 will see a property tax increase of $742 this year.

The increase comes as a result of a proposition 2½ override voters approved in 2018 to fund construction of a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school which will replace the Maple, Center and Neil A. Pepin elementary schools.

There was also a reassessment of properties in the city which is the cause for the tax increase. Real estate tax bills are determined by a property’s assessed value and a municipality’s tax rate.

There is a finance committee meeting Wednesday night scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

