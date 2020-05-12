Watch Live
Fire at American Legion in Easthampton put out by sprinkler system

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire Department was called to a fire at the American Legion Post Monday night.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke in the bar area and a sprinkler system on farther into the building at 7:42 p.m.

Firefighters determined the source of the smoke was remnants of a plastic trash can and the cause of the fire was careless disposal of rags used for staining wood. The sprinkler system put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported and Northampton Fire Rescue was called in to assist.

