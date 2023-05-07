EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a fire at the car on Northampton Street in Easthampton early Sunday morning.

At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Easthampton Public Safety received a 911 call from a passerby stating that there was a fire at the car wash on Northampton Street, according to the Easthampton Fire Department. When crews arrived, there was an active fire in the roof area of the car wash.

Crews were able to secure a water supply and stretched multiple lines for fire suppression to contain the fire to the front corner of the roof.

Northampton Fire Rescue, Southampton Fire Department, and Barnes Air National Guard assisted with putting out the fire. The Easthampton Police Department assisted all units in addition to helping with traffic control and the fire investigation.