NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a fire at a multi-family home in Northampton Friday morning.

The fire at 38 Orchard Street was put out around 8 a.m.

Our 22News crew could see that the gas and electric company was called in to cut off the utilities and the Red Cross is assisting the residents.

22News contacted the Northampton Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.