Fire at National Grid in Northampton causes evacuation

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Employees at the National Grid in Northampton were able to safely evacuate when a fire broke out at the facility Friday afternoon.

The Northampton Police Department said crews were called to the National Grid located at 548 Haydenville Road before 2:20 p.m. for reports of an active structure fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out upon arrival and no injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is still being investigated.

22News will bring you updates when more details develop.

