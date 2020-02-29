Fire Chief: UMass Amherst students are safe after dorm fire

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst firefighters took out a fire at Commonwealth Honors College in UMass early Friday morning.

Amherst Fire Chief Time Nelson told 22News, the Amherst Fire Department received a report of furniture on fire in a dormitory room located at the Maple House Dormitory at 3:26 a.m. When the crew members arrived, they noticed significant smoke conditions and students evacuating the building.

Nelson said firefighters discovered the building sprinkler system had contained a fire burning on a piece of furniture within one of the dormitory sleeping areas, however, no injuries were reported.

The students were temporarily moved to another building as firefighters worked to remove smoke and save their belongings. Nelson said smoke and water damage were limited to the second floor and the first floor was only affected by some water damage.

Students were allowed to return to Maple House around 7 a.m. with the help of personnel from UMass Environmental Health & Safety Divison and Residential Life.

Nelson said the start of the fire is not considered suspicious, but instead State Fire Marshal’s Office and AFD fire ruled it an accidental fire of undetermined origin.