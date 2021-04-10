Fire in Easthampton on Friday night

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Fire and Police Department reported a fence fire on Friday night.

The Easthampton Fire and Police Department received several reports of smoke coming from the back of a building.

The fire department found a couple of sections of fence burning after they had caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by EFD and EPD.

No injuries have been reported.

The Easthampton Fire Department reminds residents about the dangers of the current dry conditions since low precipitation and windy conditions can cause fire to spread rapidly.