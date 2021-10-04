Fire leaves Southampton family without home

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southampton family will need to find another place to stay after their home caught fire Monday night.

Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told 22News neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the home at 125 Glendale Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. When firefighters got there, the kitchen area was engulfed in flames and fire spread to the attic.

Firefighters were able to save the home but Chief Workman said there is significant smoke and water damage.