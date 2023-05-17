GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on East State Street in Granby early Wednesday morning.

According to the Granby Fire Department, at around 3:03 a.m. crews were called to a house fire in the area of 350 East State Street. Upon arrival, the fire was located in the back of the home. The fire was put out and firefighters were able to clear the area by 4 a.m.

The Granby Fire Department was assisted by South Hadley Districts 1 & 2 and the Hadley Fire Department covered the station while crews were out.