HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday, the First Congregational Church of Hadley hosted its annual Christmas pageant.

The event began with the lighting of the Advent Wreath followed by a nativity scene. There were live animals and members of the church played different nativity roles. People sat on the lawn and were able to enjoy a Christmas story and listen to some musical performances.

Diana West with the board of Christian education for the church says they get a good crowd when they host the event outdoors.

Diana West told 22News, “It just allows us to bring church into the community where as some people may not be so comfortable walking in our front doors but they are comfortable sitting on our front lawn which we are grateful for.”

This Christmas pageant is a long time tradition for the church and in 2020 the church made the event outdoors.

After the Christmas pageant the church had a birthday celebration for Jesus.