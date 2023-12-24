HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The First Congregational Church of Hadley will be hosting a very special Christmas Eve service on Sunday.

According to a news release from the First Congregational Church of Hadley, all will be able to enjoy the story of Christ’s birth told through scripture readings, carols, and musical selections provided by their vocal choir and handbell choir. American Sign Language interpretation and Zoom access will be made available.

The traditional singing of Silent Night by candlelight will also take place at the service.

The special Christmas Eve service will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Hadley on Middle Street.