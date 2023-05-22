EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The first community meet and greet to meet the five interim superintendent candidates was held Monday evening at Easthampton High School.

Four external candidates will be interviewed by the superintendent search committee as agreed earlier this month.

The four candidates are as follows:

Roland R. Joyal Jr.: executive director of Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative in West Springfield

Maureen F. Binienda: Interim Superintendent at Quaboag Regional School District

Marlene A. DiLeo: Superintendent at Ware Public Schools

Mary Jane Rickson: Principal of Murdock High School in Winchendon

They then decided on May 16th to interview a fifth candidate. This internal candidate is Sarah Mochak, the district’s director of special education.

It was Maureen Binienda the current Interim Superintendent of Quabog Regional School District who the public met first. Her current Interim Superintendent position ends on June 30, 2023. In her present position, she states in her cover letter to the committee that she supervises and manages the daily operation of 1200 students and 200 staff.

Prior to serving as Interim Superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District she also served as Superintendent of the Worcester Public Schools from 2016 to 2022. In her letter, she explains how she managed the daily operations of the schools. She said in part, “I provided a safe learning environment for the 24,000 students and 5000 staff by orienting staff and students to the rules and policies of the Worcester Public Schools,” said Binoenda. “I managed a budget of 417 million dollars.”

22News talked to Binienda at the meet and greet, about her newest candidacy and her aspirations for Easthampton Public Schools. “It’s my 47th year in education..so I have a lot of experience in many areas, so I’d actually like to apply all those skills I learned,” expressed Binienda. “I’d hope to bring some stability and focus back on why we are all here, which is for all the students.”

Binienda has her Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, from Fitchburg University in Elementary Education, and Special Education (1976), a Master’s in Education from

Fitchburg State University (1981) and a MA in Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education (1992).

Meet and greets will continue until May 25th at the Easthampton High School inside the Cafe Commons. Interviews will take place June 3rd to 5th, with a decision possible on June 12th.