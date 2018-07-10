First look at 9/11 Monument to be placed at Springfield’s Riverfront Park

We got our first look at the 9/11 Monument that will stand at Springfield’s Riverfront Park.

This nearly 10-foot high steel beam salvaged from the World Trade Center was a gift from the New York Port Authority to the spirit of Springfield.

The beam, an artifact and a reminder of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack, is the centerpiece of a monument that will be dedicated at Springfield’s Riverfront Park this Fall.

It’s being crafted at Salmon Studios in Northampton.

“We’re pretty far along with all the names of the person’s, first responders,” said Sam Ostroff of Salmons Studios. “We’ve got the I-beam mocked up, we’re working with the lights that are going to cast the iconic shadows behind the beam.”

The 9\11 Memorial is a joint venture between Springfield and Northampton. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reflected on the lasting message of tribute the artwork will send to future generations.

“The 9\11 Memorial that we’re having on our riverfront is absolutely going to be a very spiritual and well worth the wait,” said Mayor Sarno. “I just think back to the day was surreal, you wanted to get home and hug your family.”

As a sign of respect and brotherhood, western Massachusetts first responders contributed to the memorial’s $300,000 cost.

Congressman Richard Neal noted we are memorializing the innocent civilians along with the first responders who died during the infamous terrorist attack almost 17 years ago.

Riverfront Park is being renovated to receive the memorial in time for the dedication on 9/11.