First Night Northampton goes on with public health precautions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy New Years Eve! First Night Northampton is taking place this Friday to bring in the new year, but with some public health restrictions.

There will be no indoor public events in Northampton for New Year’s Eve, but all outdoor celebrations are still expected to happen.

Steven Sanderson, the organizer for First Night said that they’re planning to have the outdoors events rain or shine, but before those outdoor festivities take place there will be some virtual performances that begin at noon.

In-person events will start at 6:15 p.m. with the fireworks display in downtown Northampton from atop the parking garage. The celebrations will end at Hotel Northampton where people will be able to gather and ring in the new year with the ball raising from on top of the hotel.

The Northampton Arts Council is asking people to social distance as much as they can.

When it comes to those canceled indoor events, refunds are available for First Night Pin purchases, please return to the location you purchased your pin for a refund.

On First Night, there is free on-street parking. All of Northampton’s municipal lots will be free except for the downtown parking garage. The Smith College parking lots and garage will also be open and free.

Parking is restricted at 8:00 PM in order to empty spaces next to the Hotel Northampton for the ball-raising.