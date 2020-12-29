First Night Northampton 2021 celebration will be online this year

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 First Night Northampton celebration usually brings people from all over the world to celebrate New Year’s Eve, however, this year the event will be hosted online.

There will be 12 hours of entertainment from music to yo-yo-ing during the live-streamed event. The organizer of this year’s event told 22News how different this year’s celebration will be.

“We usually have fireworks that can be seen from a long way away and we’re not going to have that this year. And usually, we have a ball on the top of hotel Northampton with roughly 3,000 people cheering on midnight and we’re not going to have that this year. But we get to be safe,” said Brian Foote, executive director of the Northampton Arts Council.

Foote helped organize First Night this year, it’s been a tradition since 1985.

“There’s been blizzards, ice storms, all kinds and it’s the first time we’re not going to get together on new year’s eve in Northampton in 35 years,” said Foote.

This year folks are being told not to gather outside the Hotel Northampton, instead, they can watch the celebration from the comfort of their homes. Now, restaurants like Fitzwilly’s are preparing for a slower night.

“It’s traditionally been one of our best nights of the year but I don’t expect it to be this year, but in the middle of a pandemic, we’ll take what we can get,” said Fred Gohr, co-owner of Fitzwilly’s.

While the tradition may be different this year, Foote looks forward to when it will be safe to gather once again.

“Hopefully we can all get together after this vaccine and everything safe and we can have a really huge First Night Northampton 2022,” said Foote.

First Night is also a crucial fundraiser for the Arts Council where they draw in tens of thousands, much of it going to local art enrichment programs.