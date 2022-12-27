NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – First Night Northampton will fill downtown of the city with a festival of the arts for the 38th year.

From noon up until midnight on December 31st, First Night will have performance after performance featuring artists including musicians to yo-yo specialists. The night will include a fireworks display at 6:15 p.m. and the family friendly entertainment will go all the way until midnight when the Hotel Northampton has its annual “ball-raising.”

Jeffrey Hoess-Brooks, the Regional Managing director of the Hotel Northampton, told 22News, “It’s great, it’s one of the best times of the year post-COVID. Of course during COVID, the ball didn’t happen for at least one year and then one year was virtual, so it’s very exciting to have all the festivities back.”

There are 95 arts and entertainment performances planned and a single $20 pin for an adult opens the doors to every event at every venue. Pins can be purchased at various locations including online and are cheaper if bought before Saturday and for kids.

With New Year’s falling on Saturday night and the temperature not being as bitter as it’s been, this years celebration is primed to be a big one. Thousands of people are expected to come enjoy the festivities in Northampton Saturday night.