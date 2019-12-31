1  of  24
First Night Northampton brings new customers to city's businesses

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Every New Year’s Eve, downtown Northampton transforms into a giant block party with local artists, fireworks, and a unique ball-raising at midnight.

This year is Northampton’s 35th annual First Night celebration and as always, it has already attracted crowds of people to the downtown area.

Business owners told 22News First Night brings new faces to the city, and that means.. new customers.

“We’re expecting a lot more people that usual, we’re staying open an hour later, and we’re just hoping to get more customers, new people coming down on this side of street,” Samantha Colby of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters said.

“Shopping wise it’s not a huge shopping night, but we often times have people who have never been here before get a chance to come in see what we have and meet us and that benefits us in the long run,” added Inspirt Crystals owner Jessica Neiswender.

There are dozens of small businesses that line the streets of Northampton and the First Night Celebration draws as many as 10,000 people to the downtown area.

