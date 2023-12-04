NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the biggest New Year’s celebrations in western Massachusetts is going on all day at the 39th annual First Night Northampton.

The family-filled festival will be filled with entertainment for all ages along the streets of downtown Northampton on Sunday, December 31st including their annual fireworks display and traditional ball-raising from the roof of the Hotel Northampton.

Twenty-three downtown venues have arranged for entertainment presented by hundreds of talented performers. The twelve hours of fun begins at noon at the Academy of Music.

Fireworks are being launched at 6:15 p.m. from the roof of the central parking garage which also kicks off the evening entertainment. Stick around for the count-up before midnight of the New Year during the ball-raising from the roof of the Hotel Northampton.

Tickets to attend all events, which are called “buttons”, are $16 for adults or $10 for day-only and $8 for kids until Saturday, December 30th. Adult buttons are $20 if purchased on December 31st. For a full list of entertainment and information on purchasing buttons, visit firstnightnorthampton.org, 100% of proceeds benefit community arts.