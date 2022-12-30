NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A beloved Pioneer Valley tradition known as First Night in Northampton is back in person to ring in the new year.

This year is the 38th Annual First Night Celebration and many are excited to kick of this year’s festivities. The Festival of the Performing Arts kicks off as the clock strikes noon on New Year’s Eve with over 90 different performers and 22 different venues throughout downtown Northampton. 22News spoke with Steve Sanderson of the Northampton Arts Council about this years grand event.

Steve Sanderson said, “This is where it all culminates. This is where the party happens at the end of the night. We start at noon time and before the end of the night right before the ball goes up on top of the Hotel Northampton we close down the street. We have a dj and we all dance and party and get ready to ring in the new year.”

For those interested in partaking be sure to purchase your all-day pins granting you access to every performance across the multiple venues and fireworks go off at 6:00 from the parking garage.