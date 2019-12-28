First Night Northampton preparations underway for New Year’s Eve

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday night, fireworks will once again light up the sky in downtown Northampton, where western Massachusetts residents will ring in 2020.

Many families are already making their dinner reservations at downtown restaurants.

“I was just saying how many children reservations we have and how neat that is,” Courtney Rhorer of Paul & Elizabeth’s restaurant told 22News. “I think that has something to do with the awesome downtown vibe we have.”

“First Night Northampton” includes live musical performances at downtown venues, including the Academy of Music. The celebration culminates in a traditional ball-raising from the roof of the Hotel Northampton.

Between the fireworks and the ball raising on the roof of the Hotel Northampton, downtown really gets festive for New Year’s Eve. The ball lights up every hour and there’s a countdown for the final minute of 2019.

Edward Corbett has been the man responsible for raising the decorated ball for the last five years. He told 22News, “We have a programming set up for it and it starts at 4 o’clock every hour and the lighting increases every hour.”

“It’s quite the scene,” Corbett added. “People screaming and everything like that it’s fun, a fun time.”

You can purchase a First Night button for $16 online until Monday or the day of for $20 to get into the New Year’s Eve events.

Free on-street parking is also available for First Night. You can also park for free at all of Northampton’s municipal lots, except for the downtown parking garage.