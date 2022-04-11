EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The first official skate park in Easthampton may be built in the city as soon as next year. Monday night the skate community came together at Easthampton City Hall.

The city, holding a skatepark design public meeting, in hopes to get the public’s input on the what the skate park would look like. A potential location has been picked at 32 & 50 Payson Avenue behind city hall.

Jeff Bagg, the Easthampton City Planner, told 22News, “So after this our skateboard designer will come up with a refined concept plan, and there will be a second meeting probably sometime in mid-may. Once that is done we will have some sort of a preferred plan and we will be looking to get a cost estimate so we can apply for grant funds to construct it.”

And if everything goes to plan, the city planner is hoping construction will begin in 2023.