First positive COVID-19 case reported in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case.

According to the Town of Hatfield, CDC and the Department of Public Health guidelines are being followed in regard to the case.

All municipal buildings remain closed to the public as well as the town basketball courts and playgrounds until further notice. The Hatfield Public Schools will also remain closed through May 4.

The town urges its residents to follow CDC guidelines including social distancing recommendations, washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, and utilization hand sanitizer when necessary.

