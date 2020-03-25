First positive COVID-19 case reported in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley has identified its first positive case of the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Town of South Hadley, the resident is in self-isolation and their close contacts have been located and self-quarantined.

All residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and handwashing following the town’s first documented case. The Town of South Hadley is also reminding everyone to stay home if you’re feeling sick even if your symptoms are mild to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, all South Hadley board meetings, commissions, and committees are canceled through Friday, March 27.