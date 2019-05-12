First recreational marijuana shop opens in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Rise Amherst began selling recreational marijuana at their Amherst dispensary Sunday.

It was a rainy-cold day Sunday which may have kept some of the big crowds away from RISE Amherst. It was a successful opening but, a significantly smaller opening than previous pot shop openings.

Amherst’s economic development director Geoff Kravitz made the first purchase. He thinks RISE Amherst will be a good economic boost for the town.

“Economically certainly has created a number of jobs already about 15 or 20 jobs so far, tax revenue, host community agreement revenue and it will bring more people into Amherst hopefully,” said Kravitz.

RISE Amherst is the first dispensary to open for adult-use sale in Amherst and it’s actually the 6th retail pot shop in Western Massachusetts.

Rachel Kent told 22News, “It’s a nice facility. I was here when the other side opened just for the public to see I didn’t get to go in after that but it’s really nice, it’s very nice”

The pot shop and Amherst have a five-year agreement which requires the company to pay an impact fee of three percent of its total annual sales in addition to tax payments.

According to the Cannabis Control Commission, retail pot shops have sold more than $100-million worth of product since the first stores opening last November.

RISE Amherst has been operating as a medical marijuana dispensary for the past year.

