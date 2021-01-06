First responders in Hampshire County to receive COVID-19 vaccine in days

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders in Hampshire County are part of a large group that will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a matter of days.



On Monday, Hampshire County first responders will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine at two locations in Amherst UMass and the Bangs Community Center.



Individuals eligible to get vaccinated under state guidelines include police, fire, 911 dispatchers, and emergency medical services professionals.

It’s important to note the community center location is only for first responders in Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Hatfield, Pelham, South Hadley, and Ware.

However, at UMass, all first responders in the state are eligible to schedule an online appointment in advance.

Both locations are administering both first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine.