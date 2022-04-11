EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wholesale cannabis delivery is officially an option for parts of Hampshire County, and its growing. Monday was the first day of operation of Budzee Cannabis Delivery, the company offering this service in Easthampton, Southampton and Northampton.

The company’s reach is expanding. In the coming weeks they hope to reach Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. Cannabis delivery is an option in other parts of the state, but according to the owners of Budzee, its the first Massachusetts company to offer wholesale delivery.

Kevin Perrier, the CEO of Budzee Cannabis Delivery, told 22News, “It’s direct to consumers so we’re buying it from a multitude of manufacturers and cultivators that offers an extremely wide selection of products. A little bit more than say the courier model that’s typically now coming from one dispensary. And it’s also the price point, there’s no delivery fees.”

According to the Cannabis Control Commission, there are over 350 licensed retailers in the state. As the industry gets more saturated, companies are doing what they can to stand out. Budzee Cannabis says their goal is to make ordering cannabis as easy as ordering pizza.