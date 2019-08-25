Fisherman stuck in Connecticut River for over 3 hours due to fast moving current

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and South Hadley firefighters saved a fisherman in the Connecticut River late Saturday night.

“It’s all rock and shale so the water is moving quickly. That’s where the gentleman got caught,” said Lt. Scott Walsh of the South Hadley Fire Department.

Lt. Walsh told 22News police called them around 11:00 p.m. after they saw a man caught in the current, in the area of Lower Riverside Park. The man had been in the water for more than 3 hours.

The South Hadley and Holyoke Fire Departments worked together to pull this man out of the water. South Hadley Fire said this man was stuck in a rocky area of the river, more than 100 feet offshore and it made for a very difficult rescue.

Firefighters wore wet suits and used ropes to get the man out of the water. The man had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Lt. Walsh said this area of the river is not safe for fishing, “Below the dam there is a lot of rock and shale and it creates crevices and spots where you can get caught and it’s basically like rapids this time of year in that spot.”

Lt. Walsh told 22News the temperature of the water in the Connecticut River Saturday night was actually warmer than the air temperature.

But he said the water will become dangerously cold by November.