GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Police and Fire Departments from the University of Massachusetts and the towns of Amherst and Granby will connect with young people through fishing on Saturday.

Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders program is about teaching kids to fish, connecting them to the outdoors, and fostering positive relationships in their community and with law enforcement professionals. The kids will fish in the pond located at the park, there will be a K9 demonstration, hands-on nature tables, and opportunities to climb into a fire truck.

The police and fire departments and organizations want to develop trust and meaningful connections with youth and families in their neighborhoods. Through these connections, they aim to encourage young people to feel comfortable in nature and foster a love of the outdoors.

The program is in partnership with the police departments, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, Masswildlife Angler Education Program, and community volunteers and organizations.

Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Dufresne Park in Granby.