NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Flags were raised throughout Hampshire County to mark the start of national child abuse prevention month. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County saw a 40% increase in the number of children in need of services in 2021.

Advocates gathered with elected leaders at the Northampton Police Department for a ceremony aimed at raising awareness of the issue.

Kara McElhone, the executive director at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County, told 22News, “Child abuse is something that happens in our community and we need to work together to end it and to provide safety and justice for all of our kids. We hope to be put out of business one day but until then, we’re going to keep fighting the fight and letting people know that this happens everywhere, even in our beautiful town of Northampton.”

Anyone with concerns about the wellbeing of a child can file a report to the Department of Child and Family Services.