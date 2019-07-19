Flammable materials pose as a safety hazard in high heat

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Combustible materials left in high heat can pose a threat.

It’s extremely dangerous to keep products like gasoline and propane in direct sunlight or even in high heat. The Amherst Fire Department told 22News that they occasionally see problems with improperly stored combustible or flammable products.

They stressed the importance of proper handling and storing of these products. And if you’re putting fuel into containers, be sure not to overfill them because they could expand because of the heat and spill out.

“We want folks to know they need to use their proper containers,” Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Olmstead explained. “To not put their products like gasoline and propane at any time inside their houses. That to use containers and avoid direct sunlight. Keep them out of the high heat.”

If you have a safe space to store them like an unattached shed, Olmstead said remember to keep the doors closed and avoid direct sunlight.

Olmstead also told 22News they take combustible and flammable materials very seriously, especially when it comes to inspections.