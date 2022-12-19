NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique holiday tradition has returned to the Connecticut River to the delight of Northampton residents and travelers of the Coolidge Bridge.

A water-borne Christmas tree is back for the holiday season. The creator told 22News it’s a way to spread some joy around the holidays.

“The whole concept is that through the holiday season anyone going over the bridge looks down over the dark water and makes you feel a little bit better”, said organizer Mike Damon.

The tree has 5,000 lights powered by a small generator, and is only accessed by boat to be turned on and off.