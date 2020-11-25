Floating Christmas tree returns to Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Christmas tradition in western Massachusetts is back this year.

The Christmas tree at Nashawannuck Pond is once again lighting up the night a year after being discontinued. Volunteers brought the tradition back this year to help spread the holiday cheer.

Nowak and Patrick Brough took over the floating Christmas tree tradition from Mike Lavalle, who started it in the 1990s but decided last year to step away from the role.

A number of community organizations helped to make the tradition happen this year.

The Williston Northampton School helped out by providing equipment for the project and Whiteley Electric is helping to keep the tree lit through Christmas.