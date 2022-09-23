AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A small flock of sheep traveled to UMass Amherst from Hadley Farms for a student-led, collaborative, reimagining of the campus land and how it is valued.

Sustainable EweMass, a demonstration of sustainable land management, is being held on Friday and Saturday at the Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies meadow.

The two-day public series of events will include workshops on terroir, an art exhibit called “Mapping Terroir: Memory & Myth,” by Andrea Caluori, a wool-dying demonstration, and more.

“Sustainable EweMass is meant to be a community conversation about how we use and care for our shared lands,” says UMass Amherst wildlife conservation lecturer, Kelly Klingler. “This interdisciplinary project offers us an opportunity to consider how we might employ sustainable and traditional forms of land management while also promoting inclusive access to green spaces which we know are critical to the health and well-being of our community members.”

Sustainable EweMass will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies meadow in Amherst.