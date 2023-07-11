NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mt. Tom Road (Rt. 5) near the Oxbow will be closed in both directions until further notice, according to an announcement by the Northampton Police Department.

Courtesy of Northampton Police Department

The closure is in response to flooding, as reported by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (Mass DOT).

Motorists are advised to avoid the affected area and seek alternative routes. Barricades will be in place on both the Easthampton and Northampton sides of Mt. Tom Road to prevent access. However, access to the Route 91 ramp will still be available for those traveling from Northampton.

The roadblock will be reassessed in the early morning of Wednesday, July 12, according to Northampton Police.