FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank has joined forces with UMass Sports Properties and the University of Massachusetts Hockey team to tackle food insecurity in the Pioneer Valley.

This innovative program will see Florence Bank donating $9,500 in $500 grants to 19 food pantries across the region. As part of this partnership, each Massachusetts home game’s first intermission will spotlight a different food pantry, with a fortunate fan selected to ride on the Mullins Center’s Zamboni, proudly displaying Florence Bank’s branding. Fans have the chance to be chosen by submitting an entry form on the UMass Athletics website.

The following food pantries will each receive a $500 grant as part of this program:

Amherst Survival Center

Easthampton Community Center

Friends of Hampshire County Homeless Individuals

The Parish Cupboard in West Springfield

Northampton Survival Center

Easthampton Congregational Church

Not Bread Alone soup kitchen in Amherst

Gray House in Springfield

Margaret’s Pantry at Providence Ministries in Holyoke

Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry in Belchertown

Neighbors Helping Neighbors in South Hadley

Chesterfield Community Food Cupboard

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee

Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley

Southampton Community Cupboard

Springfield Rescue Mission

Center for Self Reliance in Greenfield

Manna Soup Kitchen in Northampton

Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield

Andrew Stuebner, General Manager for UMass Sports Properties, expressed the evolution of the partnership with Florence Bank over the years, emphasizing the program’s philanthropic aspect. Matt Garrity, President and CEO of Florence Bank, highlighted the importance of these funds, “Pantry leaders have told us that the funds we are providing will cover the cost of tens of thousands of meals for people in need in the Valley. The success of the Massachusetts Hockey program provides us with a unique way to communicate the issue of food insecurity to folks in the Pioneer Valley. We’re pleased to partner with UMass to help Ice Out Hunger in the Valley.”

Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, attended a Massachusetts Hockey home game on Oct. 14 and accepted the $500 check out on the ice at intermission. (Photo courtesy of Florence Bank)

Robin Bialecki, Executive Director of the Easthampton Community Center, shared her gratitude for the $500 check received during a sponsored game, emphasizing its impact on providing over 1,000 meals to those in need. Florence Bank’s ongoing support, including customers’ votes for the center to receive community grants, has contributed significantly to their outreach.

“The bank is amazing. It helps us serve other communities and feed more people,” Bialecki said, adding, “Florence Bank’s commitment to the communities it serves is just incredible.”

The Massachusetts Minutemen Hockey season is currently underway, ranked 11th in the country, with a schedule available online.

Florence Bank’s collaboration with UMass Hockey aims not only to enhance the fan experience but also to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger in the Pioneer Valley.