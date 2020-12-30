Florence Bank donated nearly $100,000 in 2020 to help families in need of food

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank donated nearly $100,000 in 2020 to support a new food distribution collaborative and nine other longtime nonprofits with a mission to feed people in need in the valley.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the donations have been made since March to organizations in all areas of the region, including the Hilltowns, to help ease the economic strain brought on by COVID-19.

“We are so grateful. Without the support of donors, we would not have been able to continue our mission,” said Ruben Reyes, executive director of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee, one of the donation recipients. “COVID has affected us very hard. All of our fundraisers were canceled, and we were very worried about how to fund our programs.”

Reyes added that he is seeing an additional 200-300 families each month, providing a month’s supply of groceries and dinners five nights a week to a total of 600-700 families.

“We’re seeing a lot more families who typically would not need pantry services,” Reyes said. “They are coming to our doors for the very first time.”

According to the release, Florence Bank donated $50,000 to the Community Food Distribution Project in the spring. The project was created jointly by the Northampton Survival Center and Grow Food Northampton to help fund emergency food distribution in the early months of the pandemic.

The new collaborative makes food staples available through on-site distributions at nearly a dozen local sites. Northampton Survival Center and Grow Food Northampton established the organization in partnership with Community Action Pioneer Valley, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the city of Northampton, and Northampton Public Schools.

Grow Food Northampton and the Northampton Survival Center each received $25,000 from the bank.

Since May, Florence Bank has made the following gifts to these local nonprofits:

Easthampton Community Center, $7,500

Easthampton Congregational Church, $2,500

Open Pantry Community Services Inc., of Springfield, $1,000

Chesterfield Community Cupboard, $5,000

Amherst Survival Center, $10,000

The Gray House Market, of Springfield, $5,000

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, as part of Monte’s March, $1,000

Springfield Rescue Mission, $10,000

Lorraine’s, which received $1,000

Florence Bank also nominated Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen to receive a $5,000 award from the Massachusetts Bankers Association Charitable Foundation, which the nonprofit has accepted.