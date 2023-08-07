FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank has announced the winner of their 2023 Community Support Award.

The director of Retail Operations at Florence Bank, Tim Deshaies of Holyoke, was awarded the Community Support Award, which recognizes employees that are active in the community and give their time to local nonprofits, according to a news release from Florence Bank.

The recipient of the award can select an organization of their choice, and the bank will donate $500 to that organization. Deshaies chose The Therapeutic Equestrian Center for their work with horse-assisted therapy for people in the community.

Deshaies has worked at Florence Bank since 2007 and has a master’s degree in business administration from Western New England University. He is very active in the community, such as:

Treasurer of The Therapeutic Equestrian Center and The Wistariahurst Foundation

Vice President of Black Horse Trust

Director of Mansir Trus

“We are pleased to shine a spotlight on Tim because we are proud of all the important work he does in the community,” said Matt Garrity, the president and CEO of Florence Bank. “Tim well deserves the Community Support Award.”