FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank has announced its sponsorship pledge of $50,000 to Grow Food Northampton, aiming to provide access to healthy, locally sourced food for food-insecure residents in the area, coming at a time when federal food benefits are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The funds will specifically support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Match program, which allows residents receiving federal food support to double their purchases of local food through Grow Food Northampton. Helen Kahn, the manager of Grow Food Northampton Tuesday and Winter Farmers Markets, explained that the program benefits low-income families by providing an extra $10 of tokens free through SNAP Match when they purchase tokens at the markets. This approach not only aids the residents but also directly supports local farmers.

The Tuesday Markets take place behind Thornes Marketplace every Tuesday from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., April 18 to November 7. During the colder months, the market is held biweekly at the Northampton Senior Center. With Florence Bank’s donation, offered in increments of $10,000 per year for five years, Grow Food Northampton can expand the SNAP Match program to serve more qualifying families and ensure the availability of locally grown, nutritious food options.

Matt Garrity, president and CEO of Florence Bank, expressed the bank’s commitment to community service, stating, “We are proud to help fund a program that provides healthy and nutritious food options for folks in need.” The gift from Florence Bank arrives as federal support for SNAP has ceased, and the bank recognizes the ongoing food insecurity that persists despite the end of the pandemic.

Grow Food Northampton hopes that the increased funding will allow them to meet the growing demand for the SNAP Match program. According to Kahn, a significant percentage of Northampton’s population, approximately 15 percent receives SNAP benefits, but not everyone is aware or knows how to access the program. In 2021, only 912 households took advantage of the program, despite 12,640 eligible households in Hampshire County.

Florence Bank’s generous contribution holds significant value for Grow Food Northampton, representing a substantial portion of the funds they provide to the community. The bank joins 23 other sponsors in supporting this important initiative.

The Tuesday Market, founded in 2008 by Oona Coy and Ben James of Town Farm, became a program of Grow Food Northampton in 2016. In 2021, Northampton’s Winter Market also became a Grow Food Northampton program. Helen Kahn, who joined Grow Food Northampton in 2021 after owning the Cup and Top café in Florence, expressed her joy at being back in the local world of food and farms, reconnecting with former customers at the market.