Florence Bank presents $50,000 check to education campaign in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Educational Foundation received a $50,000 gift from Florence Bank.

The bank presented a check to the NEF campaign this week. The campaign collects money to help enhance academic experiences in Northampton public schools by allowing teachers to plan projects with a long-term focus.

NEF’s goal is to raise $1 million for their endowment, which will allow the foundation to make multi-year grants to all Northampton Public Schools.

This money can go towards technology, curriculum or anything students might need throughout the school year.

NEF Development Coordinator Liz Horn told 22News, “We are thrilled at the community support from local banks, businesses, and individuals. That really sends a message about the importance of public education in our community.”

Since the campaign started in 2004, NEF has received more than $650,000 in gifts and pledges. NEF hopes to reach its goal of $1 million by the end of this year.