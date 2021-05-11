Florence Bank to give $100k to area nonprofits

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Bank will present $100,000 to area nonprofits as part of their 19th Annual Customers’ Choice Community Grant Program on Tuesday, May 18.

The socially distanced event will be held at the Garden House at Frank Newhall at Look Memorial Park. It will be one of the first events in the area since the pandemic started.

Last March, the annual program was one of the last gatherings to be held before the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures and cancellations of events.

The community grants program is an annual offering where Florence Bank customers vote for their favorite local nonprofit in hopes it will receive a share of grant funding. The grant will be distributed to 30 nonprofits in the Pioneer Valley.