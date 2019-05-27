Florence holds 151st annual Memorial Day parade

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day ceremonies continued Monday in the Florence section of Northampton.

For the 151st time, thousands came out to watch the annual Memorial Day parade march through Florence center under bright blue skies.

It’s been a tradition since 1868 — and many welcome it year after year.

“We come out for my father-in-law and our grandchildren are marching in the parade,” one Northampton resident said. “My father-in-law drives a segway, and he built the wagon that the kids are in.”

While many celebrate Memorial Day with cookouts and sitting by the pool, Kathy Osborne knows it’s more than just a day off from work and school.

“I think it’s important to remember the past,” Osborne said. “A lot of people have sacrificed a lot for us to have the freedom’s we have in this country and I have military members going way back in my family.”

The parade is considered the longest continuously running parade on Memorial Day in the country and a parade to remember those fallen heroes.

