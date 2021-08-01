Florence native Gabby Thomas moving forward to the semi-finals in 200M

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – After claiming second in Round One of the 200M, 24-year-old Gabby Thomas is now getting the chance to compete in the semi-finals in Tokyo.

While her hometown of Florence is more than 6,600 miles away from Tokyo, there is quite a bit of excitement for the local Olympian.

12-year-old Willow Claps from Hatfield offering her advice to Thomas.

“Think about what you’re doing and you’ll get what you end up deserving,” said Willow. “I heard that in the women’s gymnastics.”

Her sister Isla is 9 years old. Both hope they could compete someday in the Olympics, maybe even L.A. 2028.

“When I grow up my dream thing to do is to do sports because I love doing sports,” said Isla.

Thomas, putting her town on the map.

Win or lose, Aline Davis of Florence said there’s still a lot of support for Thomas.

“She should be so proud that she’s come so far and we’re all rooting for her no matter what,” Davis told 22News. “It’s kind of amazing how much work goes into those few moments. They have to work really, really hard for just that small moment.”

Gabby studied Neurobiology and Global Health at Harvard and is going for a Master’s degree in Epidemiology at the University of Texas.